IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Up 11.2% – Still a Buy?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $57.7180. Approximately 53,571,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 40,043,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

More IREN News

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Get IREN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $94.00 price objective on shares of IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research started coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

IREN Trading Up 11.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 4.25.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $240.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.60 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.IREN’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IREN by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IREN by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IREN by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in IREN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.