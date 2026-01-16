NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 6.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.17. 34,612,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 34,865,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SMR. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,094.11. This represents a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,616,000. Samsung C&T Corp grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after buying an additional 2,578,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,287,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,362,000 after buying an additional 2,125,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 1,705,411 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $51,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.