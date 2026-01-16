Symbol (XYM) One Day Volume Hits $144.08 Thousand

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $144.08 thousand worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,504,330,830 coins and its circulating supply is 6,344,106,521 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

