Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.34 Million

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $2.18 thousand worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 11,353,878 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 11,353,878.358066. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

