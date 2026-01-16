Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Rises By 47.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 97,321 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 66,139 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SRTY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 1,033,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTY. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 495.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the second quarter worth about $347,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 3,171.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index. The investment advisor of the Fund is ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors).

