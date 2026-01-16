Eldridge AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Eldridge AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 59,642 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 39,772 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eldridge AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

CLOX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,962. Eldridge AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

Get Eldridge AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eldridge AAA CLO ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in Eldridge AAA CLO ETF by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 122,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Eldridge AAA CLO ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter.

Eldridge AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Panagram AAA CLO ETF (CLOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations rated AAA and of any maturity. CLOX was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by Panagram.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldridge AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldridge AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.