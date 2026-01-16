Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.7350, with a volume of 1818378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,486,000 after buying an additional 12,321,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 52.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after buying an additional 4,218,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 101.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,659,000 after buying an additional 3,421,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,362,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

