AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £105 to £110 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £138.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Insider Activity at AstraZeneca

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 44 on Thursday, reaching £139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,375,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,961,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is £123.34. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,573.51 and a 1 year high of £144.10. The company has a market capitalization of £216.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman sold 297 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £134.96, for a total transaction of £40,083.12. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.