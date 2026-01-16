Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,180 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SVS stock traded down GBX 14.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,093.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 996 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 974.43. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 858.89 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.
