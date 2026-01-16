Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,180 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SVS stock traded down GBX 14.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,093.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 996 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 974.43. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 858.89 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

