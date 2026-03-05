Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $7.30. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 679,524 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capitol Federal Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.02 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 474.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 450.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 180.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation’s largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.