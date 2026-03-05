Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 285,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 169,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Entera Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 596,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entera Bio by 243.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company’s lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

