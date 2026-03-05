SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.77 and last traded at $55.77. 267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) is a Norwegian aquaculture company and one of the world’s leading producers of Atlantic salmon. Established in 1991 and headquartered in Frøya, Trøndelag, the company operates a network of marine farms along the Norwegian coastline under long-term licenses. SalMar’s integrated model spans the entire salmon production chain, from broodstock and smolt production to harvesting, processing and distribution.

The company’s core operations include marine grow-out sites, land-based hatcheries and advanced recirculation aquaculture systems (RAS) designed to enhance biosecurity and production consistency.

