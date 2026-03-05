Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Signify Trading Down 7.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. (OTCMKTS: PHPPY) is a global leader in lighting solutions, specializing in connected LED products, systems and services. Originating from the lighting division of Koninklijke Philips N.V., the company began operations as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 under the name Signify. Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Signify leverages over a century of lighting innovation and maintains a broad portfolio of conventional and LED-based solutions tailored to both professional and consumer markets.

Signify’s core product offerings include LED lamps and luminaires, smart lighting systems such as Philips Hue, and Internet of Things–enabled platforms that enable energy-efficient, customizable illumination.

