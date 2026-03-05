Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 and last traded at GBX 49. Approximately 228,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 95,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.20.

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £39.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.