PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.32 and last traded at $104.32. Approximately 1,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.76.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

About PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.