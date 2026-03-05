Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 10,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 26,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on QNRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 649.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology; a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

