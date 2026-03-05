Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.66 and last traded at GBX 71.75. 38,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 19,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.22.
Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products. The Arestat™ platform is supported by an extensive patent portfolio.
