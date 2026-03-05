Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.27 and last traded at GBX 5.25. 910,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,425,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile
The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).
As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.
