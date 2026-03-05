ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.73. 8,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 16,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $282.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THNQ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

