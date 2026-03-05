Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.02 and traded as high as $43.99. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 57,313 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Realty Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.51%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 82.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.