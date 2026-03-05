Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Update

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,778,468 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 29th total of 10,953,559 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,424,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,424,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 169.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 78,531 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 67.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Edison International by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

