Genus (LON:GNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,900 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Genus from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,116.67.

Shares of GNS traded up GBX 165.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,795.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,538.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,504.95. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 1,548 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands.

