Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BXM Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Blalock Williams LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $621.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.94. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.