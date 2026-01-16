Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BXM Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Blalock Williams LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retail sentiment turned more bullish in the AAII survey, which can support inflows into equity ETFs including Nasdaq-focused funds like QQQ. AAII Sentiment Survey: Bullish Sentiment Jumps
- Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argue that slowing inflation and expectations for eventual Fed rate cuts make growth/tech equities more attractive, which supports QQQ’s performance if rate-sensitivity remains a tailwind. Steady Inflation Supports More Rate Cuts, But Markets Still See A Pause Ahead
- Positive Sentiment: Macro forecasts anticipate stronger-than-feared growth in 2026, a backdrop that typically benefits cyclical and high-growth tech exposure concentrated in QQQ. Economic Forecast 2026: Growth Will Defy Slowdown Fears
- Positive Sentiment: Signs of renewed disinflation (AIER and other commentary) reduce policy uncertainty and support long-duration tech assets that dominate QQQ. AIER’s Everyday Price Index Levels Off In December 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on ETF product innovation (option-overlay Nasdaq income ETFs) highlights investor appetite for Nasdaq exposure delivered with income — this can shift flows between QQQ and income-structured Nasdaq ETFs rather than purely add/subtract to total Nasdaq AUM. 3 Elite ETFs for Compound-Focused Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro pieces on housing affordability and the multi-family sector outline slower pockets of the economy; these are more relevant for regional/financial names than for QQQ’s heavy tech weighting. U.S. Economy: What It Would Take To Bring Back Home Affordability
- Negative Sentiment: An article flags a potential big market correction if the S&P (SPY) breaks a key technical level — a broader risk-off event would likely hit QQQ hard given its concentration in high-valuation growth names. This Bull Run Looks Tired: If SPY Breaks Below $685, A Big Correction May Be Next
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage describing a “great rotation” of money moving out of big tech into small caps is a direct headwind for QQQ if sustained — reallocation away from mega-cap tech reduces demand for Nasdaq-focused ETFs. The Great Rotation: Money Flows Out Of Big Tech And Into Small Caps
- Negative Sentiment: ETF daily updates noted recent weakness in QQQ amid pressure on tech earlier in the week, signaling volatility and short-term outflows remain possible. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1-15-2026
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
