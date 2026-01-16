Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGSI opened at $162.46 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $136.81 and a one year high of $177.20.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

