ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank Degroof lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,392.75.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Up 2.3%

ASML stock opened at $1,362.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,094.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $937.89. ASML has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,370.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in ASML by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $3,252,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of ASML by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.