Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $23.56 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,597 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Walmart were worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 24.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after buying an additional 229,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after acquiring an additional 539,504 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $460,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,031,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,833,930.55. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Danker sold 4,365 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $524,629.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 238,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,290.77. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 124,702 shares of company stock worth $13,761,381 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $950.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.03.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

