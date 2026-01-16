Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BNP Paribas

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

UBER opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

