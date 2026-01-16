Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.67.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $378.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.64 and its 200 day moving average is $378.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $377.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

