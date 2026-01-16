Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $130,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $342.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $343.67. The stock has a market cap of $582.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

