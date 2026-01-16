Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $6.01 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 17,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $129.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

