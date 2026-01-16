Presper Financial Architects LLC Takes $2.92 Million Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Presper Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.