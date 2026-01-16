Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $203.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average is $192.78. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

