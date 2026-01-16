Montis Financial LLC Invests $517,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 184,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.