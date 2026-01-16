Montis Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,786 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSU. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.