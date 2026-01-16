Montis Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,786 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSU. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $44.57.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
