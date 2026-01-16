Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 22,225 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.2% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $146.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

