Presper Financial Architects LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE

Presper Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,069,000. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Presper Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KCE. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

KCE stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $161.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.15.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index consists of companies active in the United States capital markets that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), or another the United States national securities exchange (NASDAQ)/ National Market System (NMS).

