Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $835.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.76.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.77. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

