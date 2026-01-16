Thames Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 137,778 Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Insider Transactions at Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tami Rosen sold 7,561 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $232,349.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,727.12. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $90,695.55. Following the transaction, the president owned 129,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,378.14. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,256 shares of company stock valued at $547,198. Company insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

