iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 1.68% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $221,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

STIP stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.99 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

