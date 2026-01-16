EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,278,000 after buying an additional 153,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $681.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $626.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.61. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $778.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 6.96%.EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

