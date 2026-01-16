ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 664,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

