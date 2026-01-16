Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 221,713 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 443,408 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 667,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 3.2%

OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $10.30 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYSDY shares. UBS Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lynas Rare Earths currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest?grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.