Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,830 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the December 15th total of 1,709 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kion Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 2.17. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIGRY. Citigroup downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Kion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group AG is a Germany?based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

