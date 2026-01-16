Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,317 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 2,217 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ) is a leading European provider of credit management services, helping companies and consumers make sound credit decisions and manage outstanding receivables. The company’s core offerings include debt collection, outsourcing of credit management processes, receivables purchase, credit information and scoring, as well as consultancy on credit risk. Through these services, Intrum assists clients in optimizing cash flow, reducing credit losses and maintaining healthy customer relationships.

Founded through the merger of Intrum Justitia and Lindorff in 2017, Intrum has grown into a pan-European organisation with operations in more than 20 markets.

