The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 123.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.4%.

RMR stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $527.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $152.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RMR) is a publicly traded asset management company that specializes in providing comprehensive real estate and investment management services to both public and private entities. Acting as an external manager, RMR offers a range of services encompassing property management, asset management, fund administration, accounting, investor relations and compliance oversight. Its client base includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), closed-end real estate funds and institutional investors.

Founded in 1986, RMR Group has built a business model centered on recurring fee revenue generated through long-term service agreements with its managed entities.

