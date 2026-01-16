Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.70 on April 1st

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $260.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $247.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

