Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim Sells 3,651 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $147,975.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,432.21. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Jack Bendheim sold 2,932 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $117,338.64.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,551 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $304,456.32.

On Friday, January 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 213 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $8,554.08.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 328 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $13,149.52.

On Thursday, December 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,752 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $235,429.36.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 1,288 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $51,764.72.

On Monday, December 8th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $141,011.20.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $143,510.40.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $309,267.20.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $232,425.60.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PAHC opened at $40.06 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 4.85%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1,730.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Featured Articles

