Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (WMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (ASX:WMX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 34.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 15th. This is a 20.0% increase from Wiluna Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Wiluna Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Wiluna Mining alerts:

Wiluna Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Blackham Resources Limited explores for and develops gold properties in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Matilda-Wiluna gold operation located in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wiluna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wiluna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.