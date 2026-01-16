Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:DIVY)

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 344.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DIVY opened at $27.20 on Friday. Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.

About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

