Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $27.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.8824.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Key Pfizer News

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

